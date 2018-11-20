40 People Killed in Suicide Bomb Aimed at Muslim Scholars in Kabul
In this June 17, 2018 file photo, Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bombing that targeted the participants of a meeting between Taliban militants and the Governor of Nangarhar province, outside the Governor's office in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. A suicide attack on Tuesday in Kabul killed 40 people.
GHULAMULLAH HABIBI—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
9:55 AM EST

(KABUL, Afghanistan) — Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a gathering of Muslim religious scholars in Kabul, killing at least 40 people.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh says another 60 people were wounded in the attack, which took place as Muslims around the world marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says hundreds of scholars and clerics had gathered to mark the occasion in a large wedding hall in the capital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate have targeted religious scholars aligned with the government in the past.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE