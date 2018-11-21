The Best Black Friday Camera Deals We've Seen So Far

Black Friday is just around the corner, and for the photographically-inclined, it can be a great time to score a new camera or lens for cheap — or cheaper, anyway.

Retailers like B&H Photo, Adorama, Best Buy and Target have all shared some of their Black Friday camera deals already. Here’s a look at some standout offerings, separated out by brand. We’ll be adding to this as new deals are revealed.

Canon

Nikon

Nikon’s offering nearly $1,000 off the D750 body, selling it for $1,339.

Or, if you need some Nikon glass to go with that outstanding camera, you can get it bundled with a 24-150mm f/4 for $1,539.

On the lower end, there’s a D3500 double lens kit for $499; it comes with a beginner-friendly 18-55 f/3.5-5.6 and 70-300 f/4.5-6.3 telephoto.

Looking for a super telephoto lens for capturing sports or birds-in-flight? There’s the mighty 200-500mm f/5.6 for $1,199, down from $1,399.

How about a no-frills but totally enjoyable small prime? Nikon’s 50mm f/1.8 is $179, a savings of $40.

Sony

Looking for an affordable and excellent mirrorless camera? Sony’s A6000, which is a little outdated but still wonderful, is on sale for $598 at Adorama; it comes with a regular zoom and a telephoto.

Outgrown your current Sony body and eager to make a big upgrade? The mighty Sony A9, body only, is up for grabs at $3,498.

Something equally impressive but a bit cheaper: The Sony A7r III, which is on offer for $2,798.

One of the best cameras Sony’s ever made, the small-but-awesome RX100 VA, is $898, saving you $100 on a true gem.

Fujifilm

Fujifilm’s excellent X-T3 is just out and probably won’t see any major discounts. The good news here is that the camera it replaced, the Fuji X-T2, is still wonderful and getting discounted all over the place; most retailers have it for $1,099 body-only.

The X-Pro2, a favorite among street photographers, is also discounted. But it hasn’t been replaced yet, so the savings aren’t as substantial — $200 off, in most cases, for a total of $1,449.

Most of Fuji’s lenses are discounted from $50-150. The company’s newest f/2 primes — the 23, 35 and 50 — are small, sharp and altogether a joy to use.

Other Deals

For better or worse, camera software makers like Adobe are increasingly moving to subscription models. If you haven’t made the leap yet, Black Friday is a great time to do so — B&H has a yearlong subscription to the entire Adobe Suite for $150 off; that includes Photoshop and Lightroom but also other useful tools like Premiere Pro and After Effects for videographers.

Write to Alex Fitzpatrick at alex.fitzpatrick@time.com.