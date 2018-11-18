Jeff Bezos, Played by Steve Carrel, Trolls President Trump on 'Saturday Night Live'

President Donald Trump received a searing burn on last night’s Saturday Night Live, with Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (played by a bald cap-wearing Steve Carrel) lording his wealth over the President.

The sketch comes less than a week after Amazon announced it planned to split its second headquarters between New York City and Crystal City, Va.

“Some folks have speculated that I was somehow trolling President Trump by building one headquarters in his hometown of Queens, and the other in his current residence of Washington D.C.,” explained Carrel’s Bezos.

“But I chose our new locations because they were ideal for growing business,” Carrel went on. “Not just to make Donald Trump think about how I’m literally a hundred times richer than he is.”

Carrel’s Bezos unloaded other jabs at the President throughout the sketch, mocking the President’s hair, his tennis attire and his financial history.

“The Art of the Deal…costs more to ship, because it’s heavier,” Carrel’s Bezos explained. “I guess it’s the only book with four chapter 11s.”

The sketch also addressed those who were upset about the company’s choice of new headquarters locations in New York and Virginia, as many other cities had tried to court the retail giant.

“Everyone, except for the people who live there, and the people who live in all the places we didn’t choose, is thrilled,” Carrel said.

Watch the full sketch here:

