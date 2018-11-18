Pope Francis Prays For Victims of California Wildfires
Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the World Day of the Poor in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Nov. 18, 2018.
ANGELO CARCONI—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
10:01 AM EST

(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis has prayed for victims of California’s wildfires and freezing weather on the U.S. East Coast.

Addressing tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter’s Square Sunday, including pilgrims from New York and New Jersey. Francis prayed that “the Lord welcome the deceased into his peace, comfort family members and sustain all those involved in rescue efforts.”

Francis said he wanted to offer a “special prayer to all those stricken by the fires that are scourging California, and now also for the victims of the freeze of the east coast of the United States.”

At least 76 people perished, and hundreds are unaccounted for in the California wildfires. In the eastern U.S., an unusually early winter snowstorm last week was blamed for at least seven deaths.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE