Entire Georgia Town Evacuated Due to Train Derailment
This photo provided by Montezuma police shows a train derailment on in Byromville, Ga. on Nov. 17, 2018. CSX Railroad said the cars derailed around 7 a.m. Saturday in Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon. The exact number of cars involved is unclear. CSX says "several" cars derailed.
Uncredited—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
12:57 PM EST

(BYROMVILLE, Ga.) — A small Georgia town has been evacuated after a derailment of multiple railroad cars.

CSX Railroad said the cars derailed around 7 a.m. Saturday in Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon.

The exact number of cars involved is unclear. CSX says “several” cars derailed. The town’s fire chief, Brett Walls, tells WMAZ-TV that between 15 and 30 cars fell from a bridge onto Georgia Highway 90. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement that some cars contained pressurized propane, requiring evacuation within a half-mile of the accident.

Walls says that would cover “practically the whole town,” which has a population of about 500.

There have been no reports of injuries.

CSX says the train had two locomotives, 72 loaded cars and 69 empty cars.

