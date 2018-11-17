President Trump Says It's 'Good Time' to Shut Down Government Over Border Wall
U.S. President Trump speaks to the media before he departs the White House for California in Washington, DC, on Nov. 17, 2018. He suggested that a government shutdown would be very good right now so he could gain funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border as the migrant caravan starts to approach.
JIM LO SCALZO—EPA/EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Tamara Thueringer / Bloomberg
11:42 AM EST

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump said Saturday it is a good time to shut down the government to gain leverage with Democrats to fund his demands for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

“This would be a very good time to do a shutdown,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to California. “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary, because I think the Democrats will come to their senses, and if they don’t come to their senses, we will continue to win elections.”

Trump suggested coverage of a “caravan” of Central American migrants making its way north in Mexico added to his leverage. “I think probably if I was ever going to do a shutdown over border security — when you look at the caravan, when you look at the mess,” Trump said.

