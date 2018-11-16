House Republicans to Subpoena James Comey, Loretta Lynch Over 2016 Election Decisions
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks with top law enforcement officials, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey in the Oval Office at the White House January 4, 2016 in Washington, DC. On Nov. 16, 2018 it looks like Lynch and Comey will recieve subpoenas from House Republicans about decisions made during the 2016 elections.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By MARY CLARE JALONICK / AP
4:03 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans who have spent the last two years arguing that there was bias in President Barack Obama’s Justice Department are preparing to subpoena two key witnesses in the final weeks of their majority — former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

House Judiciary Chairman Robert Goodlatte has notified colleagues that he will subpoena Comey for a closed-door deposition Nov. 29 and Lynch for Dec. 5, according to a person familiar with the subpoenas. The person declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The subpoenas are part of a Republican investigation into decisions made by the department during the 2016 election.

It’s unclear if they will appear. Comey said in the past that he wanted to testify at an open hearing.

