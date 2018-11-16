These Five Paintings Shattered Auction Records in the Last 12 Months

History
Search
Sign In
moviesLet's Talk About the Ending of Widows
From left: Rodriguez takes direction from McQueen, with Debicki and Davis
georgiaStacey Abrams Ends Challenge Against Republican Brian Kemp for Georgia Governor
Stacey Abrams
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseElvis Presley, Babe Ruth Among Those President Trump Honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom
US President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball legend Babe Ruth, his grandson Thomas Stevens accepting
A woman looks at David Hockneys "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" during a press preview on September 13, 2018 at Christie's New York. - The painting is to be auctioned during Christie's November 2018 Evening Sale of Post-War and Contemporary Art. Christie's expects the painting to sell for 80 million USD, making the work the most valuable piece of art by a living artist ever sold at auction.
A woman looks at David Hockney's "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" during a press preview on Sept. 13, 2018 at Christie's New York.Timothy A. Clary—AFP/Getty Images
A woman looks at David Hockneys "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" during a press preview on September 13, 2018 at Christie's New York. - The painting is to be auctioned during Christie's November 2018 Evening Sale of Post-War and Contemporary Art. Christie's expects the painting to sell for 80 million USD, making the work the most valuable piece of art by a living artist ever sold at auction.
Napoli Opening Exhibition at Diocesan Museum of Donnaregina with "Salvator Mundi" by Leonardo Da Vinci from 12 January to 31 March. Other works of Leonardo's school in the exhibition, including: Christ Blessing of San Domenico Maggiore di Girolamo Alibrandi, Christ Child of Gian Giacomo Caprotti said Salaì. The inauguration was attended by Vincenzo De Luca Governor of the Campania Region, Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe and Professor Carlo Pedretti author of the study that attributes the work to Leonardo Da Vinci on January 11, 2017 in Naples, Italy.
Oliver Barker, Chairman of Sotheby's Europe, fields bids for Jenny SavilleÕs 1992 painting 'Propped', the work that propelled her to international acclaim at Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction at Sotheby's on October 5, 2018 in London, England. The painting sold tonight at SothebyÕs in London for £9.5m / $12.4 million / Û10.8 million, setting a new auction record for a work by a living female artist. The painting was part of the collection of David Teiger, visionary collector and patron of the arts. Proceeds from this and from other works from his collection will benefit the Teiger Foundation, soon to be one of the worldÕs largest and most significant contemporary art foundations.
"The Rivals" by Diego Rivera is seen during a Christie's preview presenting the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller, in New York on April 27, 2018. - A Diego Rivera painting set a record the evening of May 9, 2018 for the highest price paid at auction for a Latin American artwork, fetching $9.76 million and taking the honor away from his partner Frida Kahlo.The colorful painting entitled "Los Rivales" (The Rivals) and sold by Christie's depicts two men at a traditional Mexican celebration.
"Past Times" by Kerry James Marshall at Sotheby's May Evening Sale of Impressionist and Modern Art, in New York, on May 4, 2018. - In this exhibition there are paintings by Amedeo Modigliani, Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and other artists, and the auction will be held on May 16, 2018.
A woman looks at David Hockney's "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" during a press preview on Sept. 13, 201
... VIEW MORE

Timothy A. Clary—AFP/Getty Images
1 of 5
Fine Art

These Five Paintings Shattered Auction Records in the Last 12 Months

Belinda Luscombe
Updated: Nov 16, 2018 6:26 PM ET

On Nov. 15, an anonymous buyer paid a hair over $90 million for David Hockney's "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" — a record auction price for a work by a living artist. But Hockney's not the only artist whose oeuvre is getting expensive.

The last 12 months have seen unprecedented sums being paid for a range of works, especially contemporary ones. That's not to say genuine old masters aren't doing well, just that they're in short supply; a Leonardo DaVinci work with a provenance that had been thought to be shaky set a record for any painting ever sold at auction around this time in 2017 when it sold for $450 million.

Here are five paintings that set records this year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 You.com USA, LLC, d/b/a TIME. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME