President Trump Says He'll Name Andrew Wheeler Permanent Head of EPA

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he will name the Environmental Protection Agency’s acting head, Andrew Wheeler, to the post permanently.

Trump made the announcement almost in passing Friday at a White House ceremony for Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees.

The president singled out Wheeler in the audience at the ceremony, adding Wheeler “is going to be made permanent” at EPA.

Wheeler has served as the EPA’s acting head since July, when then-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt resigned amid ethics scandals.

A former lobbyist for coal and other industries, Wheeler has a reputation as a lower-profile, methodical steward of the Trump administration’s deregulatory mission. Trump said Friday that Wheeler was doing a “fantastic job.”

