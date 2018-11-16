President Trump Says He'll Name Andrew Wheeler Permanent Head of EPA
Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler testifies before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump casually named Wheeler permanent EPA Administrator during the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony on Nov. 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee—Getty Images
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER / AP
2:43 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he will name the Environmental Protection Agency’s acting head, Andrew Wheeler, to the post permanently.

Trump made the announcement almost in passing Friday at a White House ceremony for Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees.

The president singled out Wheeler in the audience at the ceremony, adding Wheeler “is going to be made permanent” at EPA.

Wheeler has served as the EPA’s acting head since July, when then-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt resigned amid ethics scandals.

A former lobbyist for coal and other industries, Wheeler has a reputation as a lower-profile, methodical steward of the Trump administration’s deregulatory mission. Trump said Friday that Wheeler was doing a “fantastic job.”

