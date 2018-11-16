5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

There’s an interlude in the middle of rapper Anderson .Paak’s insistent new song “6 Summers” off album Oxnard that pulls no punches. “The revolution will not be televised, but it will be streamed live in 1080p on your peabrain head in the face a– mobile device, alright!” says an unnamed woman. Then .Paak returns to his addictive singsong, mirthful rapping, before downshifting into a more melodic series of verses. “6 Summers” is rich in content and delivery: from taking jabs at President Trump to addressing the need for gun reform, .Paak leans in to his political side. But he does it with a heavy dose of funk and jazz, so you’ll want to listen again and again, even if the picture he paints lyrically is less than pretty.