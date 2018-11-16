White House Says It Will 'Temporarily Reinstate' Jim Acosta's Press Pass After Judge's Ruling

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says it will “temporarily reinstate” the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta in response to a judge’s order.

A federal judge on Friday ordered the administration to return the credentials that were revoked after Acosta and Trump tangled during a press conference last week.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also called for “decorum” at the White House and said they would be developing “rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future.”

The judge granted CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order. A lawsuit that CNN brought against the Trump administration over the issue is continuing.

