Not in the mood to cook up a feast on Thanksgiving? Burned the turkey to a crisp — or forgot to stick it in the oven soon enough? Tired of mashed potatoes, and sick of stuffing? Not to worry: while many smaller establishments shut down for the fall holiday, there are a number of chain restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and serving up meals to hungry diners who choose to forego a traditional at-home turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

From Applebee’s to Denny’s to Burger King and beyond, plenty of national franchises keep their doors open; some even have specialized Thanksgiving dinner menu times. If you need a coffee fix, never fear; Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts will also still be on hand for caffeine requirements. And even some high-end steakhouses, like the Capital Grille, Smith & Wollensky and Ruth’s Chris, will be dishing out Thanksgiving dinners. There are a few notable exceptions to the places open on Thanksgiving rule; KFC, Chipotle, Taco Bell and Wendy’s observe the holiday at their branches, so you can rule out your go-to burritos and fried chicken for the day. And it’s worth looking up the hours of the local franchises you want to drop by, just in case they have reduced service.

What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

Here’s where you’ll still be able to stop by on Thanksgiving Day, no matter what happens at home.

Applebee’s

Bob Evans

Buca di Beppo

Burger King

Capital Grille

Cracker Barrel

Del Taco

Denny’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

IHOP

Marie Callender’s

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Popeyes

Smith & Wollensky
Starbucks
Tim Hortons
TGI Fridays
Waffle House
White Castle

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.