These Are the Celebrities Michelle Obama Texts the Most

Michelle Obama revealed that even though she’s currently “unemployed,” she’s enjoying her life after the White House. And while her calendar may no longer consist of state dinners and ceremonies, it appears that the former First Lady still has lots of friends in high places.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new book, Becoming, Obama opened up about some of her most high-profile friendships.

Kimmel asked Obama to share which celebrity she texted with most often, to which Obama initially demurred, noting that she doesn’t “text and tell.” She later relented, telling him that it depended on what’s going on in her life, citing that currently, she’s been texting a lot with Oprah because Oprah helped to kick off her book tour and was an early reader of Becoming. She also shared that Oprah’s BFF Gayle King is also a frequent texter in her life because “Gayle is a worrier,” so she’ll often check in with Obama to make sure everything is okay.

Oprah, Gayle, and Michelle Obama? Now that’s quite the group chat.

Watch Michelle Obama tell Jimmy Kimmel about her best celebrity texts below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.