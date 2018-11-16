William Goldman, Oscar-Winning 'Butch Cassidy' Screenwriter, Dies at 87
Screenwriter William Goldman attends the 8th Annual Tribeca Film Festival's Tribeca Drive-In presentations of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" at the North Cove at World Financial Center Plaza on April 24, 2009 in New York City. Goldman died on Nov. 16, 2018 in New York at the age of 87.
By JAKE COYLE / AP
(NEW YORK) — Oscar-winning screenplay writer William Goldman has died. He was 87.

Goldman won Academy Awards for the comic Western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and the political thriller “All the President’s Men.”

He converted his novels “Marathon Man” and “The Princess Bride” into hit movies and coined a favorite Hollywood catchphrase, “Nobody knows anything,” that summed up the mystery of what makes a movie work. In his time, he was among the highest paid writers in the business.

Goldman’s daughter Jenny says her father died early Friday in New York due to complications from colon cancer and pneumonia.

His other screen credits included “The Stepford Wives,” ”Misery” and “A Bridge Too Far.”

