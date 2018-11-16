Here's How Much Your Thanksgiving Dinner Will Probably Cost This Year

This Thanksgiving, families can feel free to tighten their pursestrings and loosen their belts when they sit down to feast.

That’s because the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 33rd annual survey of Thanksgiving dinner food prices found that the cost of this year’s typical feast will be the lowest in eight years.

To gather the information for its annual survey, the AFBF enlists volunteer shoppers across the country to check the prices of individual items found on a typical Thanksgiving Day table for a dinner of 10 people. That list includes the turkey first and foremost, along with the usual sides, including: stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls and butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie, whipped cream, and coffee and milk. The survey included data gathered by 166 individuals in 37 states.

This year, the total average cost was $48.90, just shy of $5.00 per person, and 22 cents cheaper than the total cost of last year’s Thanksgiving dinner. The price of a 16 lb. turkey alone fell to $21.71, the lowest point it’s been since 2014.

The items that saw the greatest decrease in price include:

Milk (1 gal) $2.92

Sweet potatoes (3 lbs.) $3.39

Green peas (1 lb) $1.47

Rolls (1 doz) $2.25

While items that saw a slight increase in price include:

Fresh cranberries (12 oz) $2.65

Pumpkin pie mix (30 oz can) $3.33

Package of cubed bread stuffing (14 oz) $2.87

Two nine-inch pie shells $2.47

Veggie tray (1 lb.) $.75

The AFBF also gathered data on the cost of Thanksgiving dinner from food delivery services, which have risen in popularity in recent years. They found that the cost was much higher, with the turkey coming in almost 50% more expensive, and the total dinner ringing up at about $8 dollars a person, which is 60% higher than a store-bought spread.

Overall, the AFBF has observed a steady decrease in Thanksgiving dinner prices since 2014. Adjusted for inflation, 2018’s meal will be the cheapest in more than a decade. This should come as especially good news for those who are gearing up for all the Black Friday deals.

