In the wake of a Vanity Fair report that tensions at the White House have reached a new level of “insanity,” Stephen Colbert seems willing to bet that being president is really starting to get to Donald Trump.

During Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert addressed a potential shakeup for Trump ahead of Democratic control of the House of Representatives, which will begin in January. Deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel already left the White House on Thursday after first lady Melania Trump’s office issued a statement calling for her dismissal.

“Trump doesn’t like a lot of things these days. He’s pretty grumpy. Reports are he’s moping around the White House,” the late-night host said. “[A] former staffer says, ‘This is a level of insanity I’ve never seen before.’ A level of insanity this White House has never seen before! And keep in mind, this White House has seen Kanye.”

