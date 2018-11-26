Here Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals From Major Retailers

After Americans roasted their turkeys and thought of family and food, the Cyber Monday deals have started for people looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on everything from clothes to electronics, and make-up to books. If you’re staying home this year than actually going to a store this holiday shopping season, here are some of the best Cyber Monday 2018 deals to expect online.

Target Cyber Monday

Target is starting its Cyber Monday deals during the weekend after Black Friday so you don’t even have to wait until Monday. The shopping giant will kick off what they dub Cyber Week on Sunday, Nov. 25th with some Cyber Monday deals on popular items:

Looking for a hoverboard? Well the Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED lights, which is usually sold at $229.99 will now be on sale at $150.

If you love air frying your own french fries at home you’ll be happy to hear that the Philips Analog 4 qt. Air Fryer will be on sale at $99.99.

The holiday season is fun but also a messy time so make sure to look out for Target’s vacuum sales on the iRobot Roomba 960 at $449.99 and the Dyson V8 Absolute at $349.99.

If you have a new bundle of joy in your life, the Graco DuetConnect LX Swing and Bouncer is on sale for $99.99

Kids aren’t left out either. KidKraft dollhouses and kitchens are going to be 15% off.

Not only will Target offer deals during Cyber Week, but they will be having daily deals on products starting Sunday, Nov. 25 and ending Saturday, Dec. 1. There’s a new deal each day.

On the first day, Sunday, Nov. 25 Target is offering a buy one, get one 60% off all women, men and children’s apparel and accessories for your family’s wardrobe needs.

On the second day, Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, the same apparel deal will be in effect, in addition to 15% off many other items on the store’s website.

On the third day, Tuesday, Nov. 27, expect 30% off Target’s home brands (including but not limited to Project 62, Threshold, and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia)

On the fourth day, Wednesday, Nov. 28, if you spend $40 on beauty and self-care products you’ll get a free $10 Target gift card.

On the fifth day, Thursday, Nov. 29, is electronics day, so there will be discounts on technology products.

Also, from Tuesday, Nov. 27 to the last day, Sunday, Dec. 1, you can get 30% off bar stools, media stands and indoor rugs to spruce up your home at a reduce price.

Walmart

Walmart has been overhauling their website to offer a better customer experience for Cyber Monday. They have even started a Deals Hub so that you can easily find all their best deals in one place. Make sure to stop by Walmart.com during your Cyber Monday and cash in on great deals.

Do you love the Pioneer Woman? Then make sure to check out her 16-piece Baking Set which will be on sale at $22.88.

Shopping for kids can be tough, but Walmart knows the best gifts which is why the Lifetime Dome Climber in primary colors is going to be on sale at $148.98.

The holidays are a great time to wear a robe and snuggle up by the fire so make sure to catch the Mayfair solid velvet robe for $12.99.

In preparation for the upcoming winter, make sure to get all your new gear like the Helium Down jacket by Jack Wolfskin for $110.47 or their Troposphere waterproof jacket for $129.97.

Thinking about traveling in the new year? Get a new hard-sided 3-piece luggage set from iFLY for $149.

Amazon Cyber Monday

Amazon knows that they are a main event for Cyber Monday, and they will be selling everything from groceries to clothing to bedding at a discounted rate. There are just too many deals to chose from so here are a few key items to keep in mind while you strategize your online purchases.

Select clothing items from brands like Lands’ End, Champion, and Puma to name a few are 50%.

Still looking for a winter coat? Columbia will be on sale at 30% off select outerwear items.

If you love Crocs Shoes, Amazon is selling select styles for 50% off.

Want to know more about your family tree? AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit for just $49.

Get up to 30% off beauty and personal care items like Foreo and Clarisonic.

Looking to redo you home? You can get up to 35% off certain area rugs, mattresses, and furniture.

If you are an outdoor adventurer, you can save 30% on items from JanSport, Marmot and water packs from CamelBak.

Need to buy some new toys for kids this holiday season? Save up to 50% for select items from Play-Doh, NERF, Hasbro, and 30% for select LEGO toys.

While you are searching for those perfect items in the ether that is Amazon’s catalog of items, there are other perks while browsing the web.

If you love online clothes shopping but end up testing them out and returning what you buy, check out Prime Wardrobe. Prime members you can order clothes online, test them out for seven days and then return what you don’t want and only be charged for what you keep.

While you shop, Amazon will be streaming a holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, on Prime Video.

Amazon is offering free shipping without a minimum purchase amount.

One option for those who don’t want to lug around a laptop is to use Snapchat. You can Snap a product or barcode and an Amazon card will show you the item or similar ones on the site you can purchase.

JCPenny

JCPenny is offering a very significant number of deals from Nov. 25 through Nov. 28 for Cyber Monday on everything from clothes to home decor.

Women’s, men’s, and kid’s clothing will be discounted from 25% to 60% off for select styles.

Select handbags and wallets will be marked down 50%.

Expect 40% to 60% off jewelry.

Browse select toys that are marked 50% off.

Kitchen appliances, bedding and bathroom essentials for up to 50% off.

If you are headed on a trip in the new year you’ll need new luggage, which is discounted up to 50% off this Cyber Monday.

Clearance will be 50% to 70% off.

Macy’s

The classic department store, Macy’s, will not only be hosting the Thanksgiving Day Parade down 6th Avenue in New York City but will also be offering Cyber Monday deals starting Sunday Nov. 25th all the way to Wednesday, Nov. 28th. If you spend more than $25, you get free shipping.

If you love sale items you’ll be happy to know there will be an extra 20% sale items.

Need boots for the winter season? Macy’s is offering a buy one, get one free pair of boots for the upcoming snowy season and 40% off cold weather accessories to complete the look.

Skincare is so important in these dry months so if you buy $50 worth of Sunday Riley products, Macy’s will throw in a free three-piece gift set from the skincare brand.

Fossil Q watches will be 30% off

Select handbags are 60% off.

Have a beauty lover in the family you need to get a gift for? With a $50 or more purchase, you can snag a $5 Beauty Box.

A holiday season isn’t complete without some family pajamas so Macy’s is offering them on sale for $19.99 and under.

Need some high tech gear for your home? The Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation is on sale for Cyber Monday for $179.99.

An item that is on almost everyone’s holiday wish list this year is the popular Instant Pot which Macy’s will be offering at $79.99.

After unwrapping all your gifts, you’ll need to clean up so make sure to snag the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum for just $379.99.

Now, as the New Year approaches, you might be thinking about upgrading key items like a mattress, if you get yours at Macy’s this Cyber Monday season, you’ll get a free box spring with select mattresses.

Nordstrom

If you are an in-store shopper, there will be 60% off select items from the Black Friday sale available on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26. If you prefer to be a purist about Cyber Monday and do the experience from the your own home with your laptop, head over to Nordstrom.com where you can get 60% off select sale items starting on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 20 through until midnight on Monday, Nov. 26.

CVS

CVS could be worth adding to your Cyber Monday shopping sites to browse through for pharmacy sales.

They are offering 40% off sitewide

50% off select fragrances, bath, beauty, beauty tools and accessories, personal care, and health products.

There’s an extra 10% discount on select vitamins.

You’ll get an extra $10 off if you spend $50 or more.

If you spend $40 or more, you’ll get a free candy gift as a treat.

Old Navy

Old Navy is doing an interesting promotion in the time between Black Friday and Cyber Monday called Cyber Weekend. From November 24 to November 25 everything will be 40% off and you can get 50% off on all outerwear, sweaters and jeans. They are also doing a Pre-Cyber Monday sale exclusive to cardmembers who will be able to get 50% off everything on Sunday, November 25th, the day before Cyber Monday including free shipping. On actual Cyber Monday, the clothing brand is offering 50% off of everything to everyone and a free pair of socks with purchase. This deal will be extended into the following day as well.

Barnes & Noble

The beloved book retailer has some Cyber Monday deals not only on famous titles, but also for toys, games, and notebooks that could be ideal for personalized gift-giving. Many of the Black Friday items from this retailer will continue to be on sale during Cyber Monday. Barnes & Noble will also have a special extension called Cyber Week when more deals will be available .

Get collectible editions 50% off on Cyber Monday

If you spend $50 or more on Barnes & Noble gift cards from Nov. 22 through Cyber Monday, you will get a free $10 rewards card to be used starting Dec. 28 through Feb. 28, 2019.

Love James Patterson? Well, his new book Target: Alex Cross will be 50% off from Nov. 19 through Cyber Monday in-store and online.

Moleskine notebooks are pretty universal, and Barnes & Noble will be offering them at 50% off from Nov. 21 through Cyber Monday in stores and online.

S’Well bottles have become a huge must have item, so you can scoop yours up at 25% off from Nov. 21 through Cyber Monday in stores and online.

All entertainment, toys and games (except LEGO®s) will be 25% off online on Cyber Monday. However, toys and games will be discounted until Tuesday, Nov. 27.

CDs, DVD & Blu-Ray will be up to 60% off starting Cyber Monday through Sunday, Dec. 2.

If you love mixing and matching products, Barnes & Noble will let you pick 3 items from different sections for $25 starting Tuesday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday, Nov. 28.

M.A.C Cosmetics

One of the biggest make-up retailers, M.A.C. Cosmetics, is offering some rare deals.

If you are a true fan of this brand, then you are a M.A.C. Select member. This means from Wednesday, Nov. 21 until Tuesday, Nov. 27 you can get 25% off your purchases (with some exceptions).

From Wednesday, Nov. 28 through Thursday, Nov. 29 if you spend $65 (with some exceptions) you can get a free Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour.

If you spend $50 (with some exceptions) online on Cyber Monday, Nov. 26 you can get a free eyeshadow.

