New Zealand Police Found a Record Amount of Cocaine in a Banana Shipment
Bunches of bananas are seen.
Helena Wahlman—Getty Images/Maskot
By Associated Press
11:32 PM EST

(AUCKLAND, New Zealand) — New Zealand police have made the country’s largest cocaine seizure, with 190 kilograms (418 pounds) of the drug found in a container of bananas shipped from Panama.

New Zealand police and customs officials say in a joint statement the cocaine was contained in five duffel bags on top of bananas in a shipment that arrived in Auckland from Balboa, Panama, in August.

Police in Auckland say a 41-year-old man has been arrested in Sydney after a joint operation with Australia’s Federal Police and its Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The bust came after the shipment was identified as suspicious following an investigation into an Australia-based organized crime group.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE