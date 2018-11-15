Kentucky Grocery Store Shooting Suspect Charged with 3 Hate Crimes
The Kroger Marketplace in Louisville, Ky., where Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, were shot and killed in an alleged hate crime
The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By DYLAN LOVAN / AP
5:33 PM EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal grand jury in Kentucky has charged a white man with three hate crimes in the shooting deaths of two African-Americans last month at a grocery.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced the indictment Thursday in Louisville against 51-year-old Gregory Bush. Bush is charged with three hate crimes, one for each person who was killed and one for attempting to shoot another person based on race or color. He was also charged with three firearms counts. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Gregory Bush was indicted previously in state court on two counts of murder and other charges. He pleaded not guilty.

Bush had stopped at a historically black church near the Kroger in suburban Louisville before heading to the grocery, where 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones were killed.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE