After the party comes the afterparty, Black Friday 2018 — but, now, what’s long been considered Thanksgiving’s afterparty actually starts with Black Friday deals offered during the main event on Thursday, November 22.

Most major retailers will begin their Black Friday deals on Thursday, November 22, continuing into the wee hours of Black Friday taking place on Friday, November 23, for a full nightlong shopping event. Amazon, Best Buy, Wal-Mart, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Target are among the stores, and are open at some point during Turkey Day.

Whether you’re heading to the store after basting the turkey or waking up early on Friday, here are the best Black Friday 2018 deals.

Here are the best Black Friday 2018 deals offered by stores (and websites.)

Best Buy Black Friday

Customers push a cart full of electronics they just purchased at a Best Buy store on Black Friday in Alexandria, Virginia, on Nov. 24, 2017. MICHAEL REYNOLDS—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Best Buy, which is opening all locations at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, is a Black Friday favorite. Known for its door-buster deals, the technology store should has plenty of offers for your shopping day (or days).

KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer: This kitchenware favorite is on sale at Best Buy for $219.99, $280 off the original store price.

Amana Washer and Dryer: These laundry machines, in white, are on sale for $50 off for a discounted price of $349.99.

Chefman Air Fryer: Make your fried dishes a bit better with this air fryer, on sale for only $29.99 at Best Buy for Black Friday.

Walmart Black Friday Deals

Walmart’s “Light Up Black Friday” sales will begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and continue through Friday, though its online Black Friday sales began earlier in the week. The store is offering deals on an array of products, including kitchenware, baby strollers, cell phones and more.

Hover-1 Liberty Hoverboard: You can get this hoverboard on sale at Walmart for just $99. Only safe for riders up to 190 pounds.

Shark Ion RV 700 Vacuum: The robotic vacuum — that lets you schedule a cleaning when you’re not even there — is on sale for $90. The vacuum is available at Walmart stores on Black Friday for $179.

Instant Pot 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker: The programmable pressure cooker is on sale for $59.

CVS Pharmacy Black Friday

CVS Pharmacy has a number of deals for Black Friday, including beauty, health and wellness and toy products.

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Color/Gloss: When you buy two of these lip products, you’ll get $10 in ExtraBucks rewards.

Wet N’ Wild Holiday Gift Set: The purchase of these cosmetic gift sets comes with $8 in ExtraBucks rewards.

23AndMe. nevodka—Shutterstock / nevodka

23AndMe: With one 23AndMe Personal Genetic DNA Kit, CVS shoppers on Black Friday will get $30 in ExtraBucks rewards.

Disney plush toys: Disney plush stuffed animals will be buy-one-get-one on Black Friday.

Amazon Black Friday Deals

Though Cyber Monday is only around the corner, online shopping on Black Friday is a gameplan, too — Amazon has an array of sales available long before Monday.

AmazonBasics: Products in Amazon’s home furniture line will be up to 40% off.

Solvit PetSafe PupSTEP Plus Pet Stairs: These foldable steps for dogs and cats will be available on Amazon for 20% off.

Amazon Essentials: For Black Friday, men’s and women’s styles from Amazon’s line will be on sale for up to 50% off.

Target Black Friday Deals

Customers are seen shopping during the Black Friday sale at Target in Herald Square in New York, on Nov. 24, 2017. JASON SZENES—EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Each year, Target is a major Black Friday destination, and 2018 is no exception. Like other stores, Target’s Black Friday sales begin at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Doors close at 1 a.m. Friday, reopening hours later at 7 a.m. on Friday. With deals on anything from PS4s to kitchenware and more, these are the best Black Friday deals at Target.

FitBit Versa: Target is offering a way to keep your wallet and body fit with the FitBit Versa smartwatch. At more than $50 off the original price, the item is on sale for $149.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: For the rose gold style of Samsung’s smartwatch, Target is offering a $70 off discount for Black Friday with a special price of $259.99.

OtterBox phone cases: All OtterBox phone cases will be on sale for 40% off at Target.

Beats Solo wireless headphones: For $179.99 at Target, Beats headphones in any color are on sale.

Settlers of Catan: This iconic board game is on sale for up to 30% off, along with a number of other strategy games, for Black Friday.

Kohl’s Black Friday

After beginning many of its Black Friday sales online early, Kohl’s will also offer special deals in-store, starting on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Big One Down Alternative Comforter: With one of the best household deals of the week, Kohl’s is offering this comforter for only $19.99 online and in stores. The item usually starts at $79.99.

Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe Coffee System: This coffee maker is being sold for $99.99 for Black Friday — $100 off the item’s usual price at Kohl’s.

Genuine Diamond Illusion Earrings: Kohl’s is selling a number of jewelry items from its Forever Brilliant line on Black Friday, including these diamond earrings for $179.99 that are usually $600, according to the Kohl’s Black Friday advertisement.

Women’s HeatKeep Hooded Packable Puffer Jacket: This warm winter coat is on sale for $29.99, which is more than $80 off its usual price.

Nordstrom Black Friday

Though the department store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, Nordstrom will be open for Black Friday, offering 60% off select sale items in-store.

To keep up the spirit of giving, the sale will last until Monday, Nov. 26.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.