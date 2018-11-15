Man Shouts Pro-Nazi Salute in Audience at Production of Fiddler on the Roof

(BALTIMORE) — A man laced the atmosphere of a Baltimore theater with menace when he began shouting “Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!” during intermission of a classic play set in a Jewish village in czarist Russia.

The patron’s pro-Nazi and pro-Trump outburst during a Wednesday night production of “Fiddler on the Roof” sent dozens of panicked people running for the exits at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre.

Rich Scherr, a technology and financial journalist who was one of over 1,000 theatergoers attending the Wednesday night performance in Baltimore, said a man seated in the balcony was behind the commotion. He described stunned audience members freezing in fear when the man began shouting minutes into the intermission.

“Everything just got really, really quiet. And then I heard this guy screaming: “Heil Hitler! Heil Trump!” he said in a Thursday phone interview. Other patrons told him they also heard the man yell about “MAGA,” President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

A few dozen people started running for the exits, according to Scherr, while others began calling out for security. Scherr said he braced for the possibility of gun violence in the packed theater.

“You don’t want to think the worst, but I was preparing to react in case of gunfire,” Scherr said.

The theater scare comes a few weeks after a gunman fatally shot 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue. The suspect in that shooting, Robert Bowers, 46, expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and later told police that “all these Jews need to die,” authorities said.

After several minutes, the man was quietly escorted out of the Baltimore theater by security and the show continued without incident after the intermission ended. But Scherr said he thinks “everyone was shaken up” in the audience for the remainder of the night.

A Baltimore police spokeswoman, Det. Chakia Fennoy, said officers did respond to the Hippodrome at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, but no arrest was made and no report was written. “The man just left on his own,” she said.

When asked why the police response ended there, Fennoy said she didn’t have more details to share.

A New York company that manages the “Fiddler on the Roof” production’s press said they were still collecting information Thursday and would respond later. The Associated Press couldn’t reach a spokesperson for the Baltimore theater.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is a bittersweet musical revolving around a poor Orthodox Jewish milkman, his rebellious daughters and other community members of a village in czarist Russia, and their faith that is tested by progress and repression. Set in 1905, it’s based on stories originally written in Yiddish by Sholom Aleichem.

The original Broadway production in 1964 starred Zero Mostel and had an almost eight-year run, offering the world such enduring songs as “Sunrise, Sunset,” ”If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” It’s long been a staple for schools and community theater groups.

The Wednesday night incident was first reported by The Baltimore Sun.

