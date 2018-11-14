Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Michael Avenatti in Police Custody After Domestic Violence Accusation
Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stephanie Clifford, also known as adult film actress Stormy Daniels, speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama—Getty Images
By Associated Press
November 14, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — A law enforcement official says Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following an allegation of domestic violence.

The official says Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday. Police had responded to a domestic violence incident a day earlier and took a report.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday evening and a call and text message seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

Avenatti is best known as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair.

Avenatti is also mulling a 2020 presidential run.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE