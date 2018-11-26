For the White House Christmas 2018 decorations, Melania Trump has decked the White House halls with the patriotic theme “American Treasures” recognizing America’s “unique heritage.”

“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” the First Lady said in a statement of the approach to her second Christmas at the White House. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

FLOTUS was already working on designing the Christmas decoration gameplan as early as August, according to a White House statement.

Everywhere you look, there are trees. With some help from volunteers, this year’s festive decorations include more than 14,000 red ornaments hanging from 29 trees. There were also plenty of commemorative touches like a gingerbread house rendition of the National Mall: the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the White House.

The tall Fraser fir Christmas tree in the Blue Room is adorned with more than 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territory. It was hand-selected as the official Christmas tree by the National Christmas Tree Association and cut from Avery County, North Carolina farm. And the Vermeil room showcases two sparkling blue and gold trees.

Christmas was a major talking point for Trump in his campaign trail days, so it’s unsurprising to see Yuletide trimmings on full display again.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump will open the People’s House to visitors for a White House Christmas tour throughout the month of December. The White House will also welcome musicians, high school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers to join the festivities.

Last year’s White House Christmas decorations theme was “Time-Honored Traditions.” To that effect, there was a tree tribute to Gold Star military families, President Ronald Reagan’s china, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1866 edition of the classic Charles Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol.”

Ballet dancers even performed to George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.

There were also sweets. The massive “White House” gingerbread house was baked was 300 pounds of dough and featured a mini-Christmas wreath on every window. And guests were treated to sugar cookies topped with brightly colorful decorations.

