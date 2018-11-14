Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 29: TIME explores the deadly fires plaguing California, Fortune examines big tech’s foray into healthcare, MONEY shares the best credit card hacks to save on Black Friday, and Sports Illustrated discusses NFL’s Thanksgiving tradition.

Contact us at editors@time.com.