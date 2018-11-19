Who Should Be TIME's Person of the Year for 2018?

Every year since 1927, TIME has chosen a Person of the Year, identifying the person or group of people who, for better or worse, had the greatest influence on the events of the year.

In 2017, TIME’s Person of the Year was the Silence Breakers, the men and women who spoke out about sexual harassment and assault across industries — chosen “for giving voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable.”

The year before, it was then President-elect Donald Trump — chosen “for reminding America that demagoguery feeds on despair and that truth is only as powerful as the trust in those who speak it, for empowering a hidden electorate by mainstreaming its furies and live-streaming its fears, and for framing tomorrow’s political culture by demolishing yesterday’s.”

The people who dominated headlines in 2018 included political leaders, groundbreaking directors and an American who joined the British royal family.

Christine Blasey Ford captivated a nation with her powerful Senate testimony during a divisive confirmation process for Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi oversaw a Democratic victory in the midterm elections as her party took control of the House, but she now faces opposition in her effort to again become House Speaker. Stacey Abrams ran a competitive gubernatorial campaign in Georgia that drew national attention and ended with a warning about “the erosion of our democracy” due to controversy around voting barriers.

Jon Chu directed Crazy Rich Asians, which became the top-grossing romantic comedy in the U.S. in 10 years and the first major motion picture featuring an all-Asian cast and Asian-American leads since The Joy Luck Club in 1993. Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther, which broke numerous box office records and marked a milestone in Hollywood for its representation of a black, multifaceted superhero.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the richest man in modern history, a record that also cast a stark spotlight on economic disparity in the United States. And Meghan Markle became a member of the British royal family, challenging conventions as she married Prince Harry in a historic ceremony that celebrated her heritage alongside royal traditions.

While TIME's editors will ultimately decide who is named the 2018 Person of the Year, the annual Person of the Year poll provides valuable insight into public opinion, giving readers a chance to weigh in with their pick.

TIME’s Person of the Year will be revealed in December.

