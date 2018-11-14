13-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher, Classmate at Indiana Middle School Sentenced to Juvenile Detention

(NOBLESVILLE, Ind.) — An Indiana judge has ordered a 13-year-old boy to be the responsibility of the state juvenile court system until he’s 18 for shooting his teacher and a classmate, saying he doesn’t believe the teen’s apology.

The boy admitted last week to shooting Jason Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler during the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School in suburban Indianapolis.

Hamilton County Judge Paul Felix said Wednesday that the boy didn’t show any remorse for the shooting and that he planned the attack on his own. Felix rejected a request from the boy’s attorneys that he be sent to a private treatment facility.

The Associated Press isn’t using the boy’s name because he’s charged as a juvenile.

