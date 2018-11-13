A supporter of President Donald Trump who was banned from Walt Disney World in September for waving a giant Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom has now been permanently barred from the theme park for once again violating its sign rules.

After Disney officials reinstated his annual pass following the original incident, Dion Cini told WFTV that he wanted to “test” the park rule’s against using “any flag, banner or sign…to incite a crowd.”

“I wanted to actually abide by their rules, and not hold up a flag to incite a crowd, but I kind of wanted to test them,” he said. “I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag.”

Cini has now been banned from all Walt Disney World properties, including theme parks, water parks, resorts and Disney Springs, for holding up a “Trump 2020” sign on Splash Mountain and a “Keep America Great” sign on Expedition Everest.

A Disney spokesperson told USA Today that his ban is the “result of repeatedly not following park rules.”

Trespassed from WDW for holding a Trump 2020 banner on Splash Mountain. Posted by Dion Cini on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

