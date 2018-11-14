If you want to take the sexiest man alive home with you in a shoe box, British company Emperis offers a toy.

The company, which makes the only “handcrafted ball-joined dolls” in England according to its website, is selling an $1,100 dollar (£850) doll-sized version of Idris Elba, who was crowned the “Sexiest Man Alive” by People. The glorified action figure is 17 inches tall, has moveable joints, a sleek physique, and a fashionable ensemble of a suit jacket, vest, and jeans. There’s just one problem—people online are pointing out it looks nothing like Elba.

For starters, the doll is mysteriously bald, while Elba has a full head of hair. The doll doesn’t appear to have the former star of The Wire’s muscular build, and the face, well, the face is a bit of a mystery—a mystery the internet is determined to crack. Ever since the doll was unveiled, fans have been trying to figure out who the doll actually looks like. Twitter is full of guesses that range from talk show host Montell Williams to actor Romany Malco to the haunted doll from Tales From the Hood. The one thing everyone agrees on is that the doll looks nothing like the sexiest man alive. Despite that small flaw, according to The Independent the doll has sold out (or been removed) from the Emperis site.

While we may never be able to pay $1,100 to own the doll, these tweets are a pretty good souvenir:

