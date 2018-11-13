'At This Point Everybody Is Qualified.' Michelle Obama Jokes That Sasha Should Run in 2020
Michelle Obama 'Today Show' concert series in New York, NY on Oct. 11, 2018. On Nov. 12, 2018 Michelle Obama mentioned that her 17-year-old daughter, Sasha, should run for president in the 2020 elections. She said that, "at this point everybody is qualified and everyone should run."
Erik Pendzich/—REX/Shutterstock
By Elaine Selna
11:38 AM EST

Former First Lady Michelle Obama thinks her daughter, Sasha, has a fighting chance against President Trump in the 2020 Presidential elections.

In an “Good Morning America” interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts on Monday promoting her new memoir, Becoming, Michelle Obama reflected on the state of the union, “at this point everybody is qualified and everyone should run,” she said.

Obama said she personally would not have any interest in running in 2020. She instead suggested her 17-year-old daughter who would not technically be qualified to run for office since she is too young.

“‘Sasha, you’ve got some free time. I think you’d do a great job’,” said Obama jokingly talking to her daughter.

But then she got serious.

“Anybody who feels the passion to get in this race, we need them in there. And I think that process will play itself out,” Obama told Roberts.

Watch the interview below.

