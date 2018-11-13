Irish authorities are investigating unidentified flying objects (UFOs) reported by multiple commercial pilots in the skies on November 9.

Several pilots called air traffic control in western Ireland to inquire about what one called “a very bright light” traveling at “very high speed,” according to a recording published by the aviation website AirLive.

“It was moving so fast,” said the pilot of a British Airways flight from Montreal to London. “It came up on our left-hand side and then rapidly veered to the north. It was a very bright light that disappeared at very high speed.”

“There is nothing showing on either primary or secondary [radar],” air traffic control said, adding that there were no military exercises in the area.

Another pilot from a Virgin plane then chipped in, denting hopes of aliens: he suggested it could be a “meteor or another object making some kind of re-entry.”

He reported “multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory – very bright from where we were.” He had seen “two bright lights that seemed to bank over to the right and climb away at speed at least from our perspective,” according to the call recording.

A third pilot added: “Glad it wasn’t just me.”

A spokesman for the Irish Aviation Authority confirmed to TIME it was investigating the incident, saying the confidential process would involve talking to all pilots involved.

