Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesThe New 'Grinch' Movie Is Hiding a Taylor Swift Meme in Plain Sight
Open Farm Day UnderHill Fibers
BlogTIME Appoints Sue Suh as Chief People Officer
US-MEDIA-MERGER-TIME
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
politics'Fear is the Coward’s Way of Leadership.’ Michelle Obama Tells Oprah Why She’s Hopeful About America
Michelle Obama Celebrates International Day Of The Girl On NBC's "Today"
Election 2018 Senate Brown Ohio, Columbus, USA - 06 Nov 2018
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks after winning his reelection bid during the Ohio Democratic Party election night watch party in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 2018.  John Minchillo—AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ohio

Democrat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Seriously Considering 2020 Presidential Run

DAN SEWELL / AP
1:19 PM ET

(CINCINNATI) — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, one of the winningest Democrats in Ohio history, says he is seriously considering a 2020 presidential run.

Brown had previously played down interest in joining what's expected to be a crowded Democratic field. But Brown acknowledged in multiple interviews Monday he's listening to calls for him to run. He tells The Associated Press the encouragement is coming from national Democratic Party figures.

The 65-year-old politician led all Ohio vote-getters Nov. 6 to win re-election to a third Senate term even as Republicans swept other key statewide offices.

Brown says his election shows "a strong progressive" can win. He called his campaign "a blueprint for our nation in 2020."

Brown says he will discuss 2020 with his wife and other family members before deciding "in the next couple months."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 You.com USA, LLC, d/b/a TIME. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME