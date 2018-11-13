In the pantheon of videos sure to warm even the coldest of hearts, the top spot is owned by those heart-warming vignettes of veterans reuniting with their children, followed by videos of veterans reuniting with their dogs. In third place, are videos of children seeing snow for the first time ever and there is a new entry in the category.

The Ripple Refugee Project, a Toronto-based organization, shared a video showing two children from Eritrea enjoying snow for the first time and it can only be described as pure joy. In the short clip, a young girl and boy run out into a yard wearing oversized winter coats and simply squealing with delight, walking around and jumping for joy, while trying to catch falling snowflakes in their hands.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the children have been in Canada for less than a week and while they had been told about the weather in Canada, mere words couldn’t prepare them for the wonder of it all. The children had been living at a refugee camp in Sudan for the past five years after fleeing violence in Eritrea, before being welcomed to their new home in Toronto with their mother and two siblings.

The adorable video, shared by Rebecca Davies, their sponsor, has gone viral, even catching the attention of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who suggested that their host needs to “convince them that shoveling is fun” to get them in on the Canadian past time.

Contact us at editors@time.com.