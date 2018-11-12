In the wake of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., that claimed the lives of 12 people last week, the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks paid tribute to the victims with warmup shirts that read “ENOUGH.”

Following in the footsteps of both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks, the two teams wore shirts with “ENOUGH” printed on the front and the 12 victims’ names on the back ahead of their Sunday game at the Staples Center. The names of the victims were also read over the PA system before a moment of silence leading up to the national anthem, according to Uproxx.

Newly minted Laker LeBron James, who previously wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt in 2014 in solidarity with protestors rallying against a grand jury’s decision not to indict the police officer involved in the death of Eric Garner, also took to Twitter to express his grief over the shooting.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones last night in Thousand Oaks, CA!!!!” he wrote, adding the hashtag #LoveIsStrongerThanHate.

