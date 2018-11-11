Christmas Comes Early as 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch' Wins Weekend Box Office
'The Grinch' film premiere in New York on Nov. 3, 2018.
Gregory Pace—REX/Shutterstock
By ANDREW DALTON / AP
2:58 PM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — You’re a mean one — and you’re number one — Mr. Grinch.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” made off with $66 million for Universal Pictures to top the weekend North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Last week’s top film, the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” drops to second for 20th Century Fox with a $30.8 million weekend that brings its overall take to $100 million.

“Minions” makers Illumination produced the latest interpretation of “The Grinch,” with the title character voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. The film was widely expected to be No. 1 with few other major openings this weekend, but it surpassed projections that had it bringing in closer to $60 million.

Paramount Pictures’ war-horror hybrid “Overlord” was third with $10.1 million.

