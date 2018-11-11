'Saturday Night Live': Pete Davidson Apologizes to Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw — And Gets Roasted

In a rare conciliatory moment from the usually-irreverent Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson apologized to Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw on Weekend Update on Saturday.

Sitting next to Crenshaw, Davidson expressed regret for a widely-criticized joke he made last week about the former Navy SEAL and newly elected Republican House Representative.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart,” Davidson said. “It was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world.”

Last week on SNL’s Weekend Update, Davidson had mocked Crenshaw’s eyepatch, which he wears due to an injury he sustained in an I.E.D. explosion while serving in Afghanistan.

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas, and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson said of Crenshaw.

He then added, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever. Whatever.”

Earlier in the week, Crenshaw did not seem too interested in an apology from Davidson or Saturday Night Live.

“They certainly crossed the line, but their apology won’t mean anything to me,” Crenshaw said on Fox & Friends Monday. “I think what they should do is maybe pull their money together and donate to some veterans charities out there who could really use some help.”

As well as appearing on the show last night, Crenshaw delivered a serious note on respect for veterans and national unity.

“We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other,” Crenshaw said. “This is Veterans’ Day weekend, which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran.”

He also got to offer a few barbs of his own against Davidson.

“He looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm,” Crenshaw said.

Watch the full segment here:

