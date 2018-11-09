Emma Stone has a spicy reason for why she chose her current moniker for her stage name.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she took a quiz that determined which Spice Girl she would be, The Favourite star revealed that although her real name is Emily, she requested that she be called Emma because of how much she loved Emma Lee Bunton, an entertainer otherwise known to the world as Baby Spice.

“So growing up I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am, so that’s really messed up,” Stone said. “It wasn’t necessarily because of her, but yes, in second grade did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did. Was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.”

Watch the full clip below.

