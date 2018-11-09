5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Yes, you read that right: a new song from the Backstreet Boys. “Chances” comes ahead of a just-announced tenth studio album for the 1990s boy band, DNA, which will be out in 2019, and follows the summer sleeper hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” While that one stuck to the classic boy band sound, “Chances” is a change of pace for the group with its guitar-forward intro and rock ‘n’ roll beat; it helps that it was penned in part by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder. “Chances” is about serendipity, and it seems serendipitous indeed that the fivesome have managed to retain their group bond after over 25 years together. There are plenty of young boy bands eager to take their crown (Why Don’t We, PRETTYMUCH, Brockhampton, CNCO), but the Backstreet Boys are making a case for their continued relevance.