Despite the fact that Ned Stark’s brief yet memorable run on Game of Thrones didn’t even last a full season, Sean Bean still has opinions about who will survive the HBO drama’s final six episodes.

During a recent interview with Mashable to promote his role in the forthcoming video game Hitman 2, Bean revealed which of his former onscreen children he thinks has the best chance of making it to the end of Game of Thrones season 8. With Robb and Rickon having already met their ends, the late Stark patriarch was left to choose between Sansa, Arya, Bran and the nephew he raised as his son, Jon Snow

“Who’s left? Jon Snow is left, isn’t he?” Bean asked after admitting that he hasn’t exactly kept up with Thrones. “But Arya would have to be it. Yeah, Arya will last—maybe she’ll be on the throne.”

Bean also reflected on being killed off the show at such an early stage, a twist that hit fans like a ton of bricks. “It was a memorable event—a bit of a shock,” he said. “I’m proud of all that, though. It’s great to be part of a phenomena, establish this character, and then he’s there forever.”

