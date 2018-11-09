It’s hard for adults to stand on the sidelines while tiny children attempt to play their favorite sports. For a perfect example of this, check out this video of an adult turning a child into a goalkeeper, whether they wanted to be one or not.

The video shows a determined soccer dad turned very enthusiastic goalkeeper coach, showing the world what a true enthusiastic sports dad is like. The video was shot at what was reportedly an under-8 game (meaning all players were under eight years of age) between Bow Street Magpies FC and Ysgol Llanilar FC in Wales.

In the video which was shared on Twitter, the father sees the ball coming towards the goal, sees his child not see the ball coming towards the goal, and springs into action. He had apparently decided that the most efficacious course, besides blocking the shot himself, was to knock the tiny goalie over. That sent the kid flying into the path of the soccer ball, preventing the goal. It was an effective if somewhat ruthless move that resulted in a good save.

While the video cuts off before the match referee can decide if this move would be allowed, in the end it didn’t really matter. A player on the opposing team seized the opportunity for a rebound and kicked the ball in the net while the goalie was still sprawled on the ground and undoubtedly questioning whether or not they should tell their mother what just happened.

Watch out, World Cup, a new goalkeeper (and his dad) could be coming your way.

