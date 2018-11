Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina are responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School outside Wilmington.

An emergency dispatcher with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office tells TIME that multiple units are on scene at the school as of 7 a.m. Friday.

“It’s extremely busy right now. All of our units are trying to take this person into custody,” the dispatcher said.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh the page for further updates.

Write to Michael Zennie at michael.zennie@timeinc.com.