A US Army soldier closes a razor-wire gate at a compound where the military is erecting an encampment near the US-Mexico border crossing at Donna, Texas, on November 6, 2018.
Protesters gather at a 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rally protesting President Trump's interference in the Mueller investigation in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 8, 2018. Larry French—MoveOn/Getty Images
justice

Protesters Around the Country Rally to Protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Investigation

Associated Press
Nov 08, 2018

(NEW YORK) — Protesters have converged in cities nationwide to call for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York's Times Square and chanted slogans including "Hands off Mueller" and "Nobody's above the law" before marching downtown. They held signs saying "Truth Must Triumph" and "Repeal, Replace Trump."

Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a "deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel's investigation."

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions' resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller's probe.

