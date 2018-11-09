Protesters Around the Country Rally to Protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Investigation
Protesters gather at a 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rally protesting President Trump's interference in the Mueller investigation in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 8, 2018.
Larry French—MoveOn/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:49 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — Protesters have converged in cities nationwide to call for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York’s Times Square and chanted slogans including “Hands off Mueller” and “Nobody’s above the law” before marching downtown. They held signs saying “Truth Must Triumph” and “Repeal, Replace Trump.”

Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a “deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.”

Trump asked for Jeff Sessions’ resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller’s probe.

