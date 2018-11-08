Protests Outside Fox News Host Tucker Carlson's Home Being Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

(WASHINGTON) — Police say they are investigating a protest and vandalism at the home of Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a possible hate crime. It’s the latest example of protesters targeting the personal lives of Trump administration officials and allies in the D.C. area.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department reported that officers were summoned to Carlson’s home Wednesday evening and found about 20 protesters and a commonly used anarchy symbol spray-painted on the driveway.

A brief video posted on social media by a group calling itself “Smash Racism DC” shows people standing outside a darkened home chanting “Tucker Carlson we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.”

The video was later removed from Twitter.

There were no arrests but police confiscated several signs. The report lists the incident as a “suspected hate crime” on the basis of “anti-political” bias.

Carlson has been a major supporter of President Donald Trump and his policies. In recent months, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz were all either refused service or berated by protesters in area restaurants.

Wednesday’s incident prompted reactions from across the political spectrum.

A statement released by Fox News called it “reprehensible” and called for more civil discourse at a time of intense political polarization.

“We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of view,” the statement said. “Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for a more civil, respectful, and inclusive national conversation.”

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly tweeted that the incident was “stomach-turning” and late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert, a frequent critic of Trump and Fox News, also condemned it on Twitter.

“Fighting Tucker Carlson’s ideas is an American right. Targeting his home and terrorizing his family is an act of monstrous cowardice,” Colbert wrote. “Obviously don’t do this, but also, take no pleasure in it happening. Feeding monsters just makes more monsters.”

