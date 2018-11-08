Democratic Candidate For Florida Governor Andrew Gillum Says the Race May Need a Recount

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — Democrat Andrew Gillum’s campaign now says it’s prepared for a possible recount in the Florida governor race that he conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night.

In a statement Thursday, Gillum’s campaign says it underestimated the ballots that still needed to be counted when he conceded.

The campaign says it’s monitoring the situation and preparing for a possible state-mandated recount.

Florida law requires a recount in races in which the winning margin is 0.5 percent or less, unless the trailing candidate says in writing that he or she doesn’t want a recount. Canvassing boards conduct the recount by running ballots through vote tabulation machines.

As of Wednesday morning, DeSantis led Gillum by 43,039 votes out of nearly 8.2 million cast, or a difference of 0.526 of a percentage point.

