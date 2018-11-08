This Wine Advent Calendar Sold Out In Less Than a Day

A wine Advent calendar is an ideal, boozy way to count down the days until the holidays (or, for some, a good way to cope with the imminent stress of the season) — which is why it’s regrettable but hardly surprising that Aldi’s wine Advent calendar sold out within minutes of its first day on the market in America.

The calendars, which have been a confirmed hit for British stores across the pond, contained 24 6.37-ounce bottles of 12 different wines for the sweet price of $69.99, or $2.92 a bottle; the supermarket chain also offered cheese Advent calendars, which like their wine compatriots, sold out immediately.

Unfortunately for holiday wine enthusiasts, Aldi, whose $8 rosé is considered one of the best wines in the world, told USA Today in a statement that “the calendars will not be restocked once they are sold out.” Some are already up for grabs on eBay for a hefty price.

Not to fear, however — those still looking for adult beverage-fueled calendars, can spring for Vinebox’s $129 “Twelve Nights of Wine” or Virgin Wine’s $104.77 behemoth of a wine Advent calendar, which comes with 24 bottles of red, white, rosé, Prosecco, and a Champagne toast.

