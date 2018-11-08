Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley is asking for help finding her niece, who she believes was at the Borderline Bar and Grill during Wednesday night’s shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Alaina Housley, a student a Pepperdine University, still has not been accounted for after the shooting that killed 12 people, according to her college suite-mate’s posts on social media.

According to the suite-mate, Housley was last seen wearing denim shorts, blue flannels and sneakers. She is the only one of the suite-mates who is still unaccounted for.

Mowry-Housley, one of the hosts of CBS talk show The Real and former star of the 90’s sitcom Sister, Sister, reached out to the suite-mate on Twitter asking for the latest update on her niece’s location.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mowry-Housley’s husband Adam Housley went to Los Robles Regional Medical Center looking for his niece but, was turned away because the hospital was on lockdown.

The Times reported that Housley’s Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location at the bar. Housley told the Times that two of Alaina’s suite-mates jumped through a broken window to escape the bar and are at the hospital with “major glass wounds.”

Police confirmed that 28-year-old Ian David Long opened fire at the Thousand Oaks dance bar, killing 12, including a sheriffs deputy and himself, and injuring 15. Police said there were about 60 people at the bar at the time of the shooting.

Mowry-Housley’s twin sister Tia Mowry posted to social media with pleas to find Alaina Housley, as well.

“Alaina Housely we are praying. We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you!” Mowry posted.

