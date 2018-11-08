Google Is Ending Mandatory Arbitration of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE / AP
11:46 AM EST

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Google is promising to be more forceful and open about its handling of sexual misconduct cases, a week after high-paid engineers and others walked out in protest over its male-dominated culture.

CEO Sundar Pichai spelled out the concessions in an email sent Thursday to Google employees. On Nov. 1, thousands of the tech giant’s workers abandoned their cubicles to protest past cases of alleged sexual harassment and other misconduct involving men.

The reforms are the latest fallout from a broader backlash against men’s exploitation of their female subordinates. The movement has spawned the “MeToo” hashtag as a sign of unity and a call for change.

The company will no longer require mandatory arbitration of sexual misconduct allegations and will provide more details about sexual misconduct cases in internal reports.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE