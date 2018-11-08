J.K. Rowling is speaking out against the White House’s suspension of Jim Acosta following a heated confrontation between the CNN corespondent and President Donald Trump during a Wednesday news conference.

The Harry Potter author took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to a tweet from Sarah Huckabee Sanders in which the White House press secretary defended the decision to revoke Acosta’s press pass.

“We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass,” Sanders captioned a clip from the press conference. “We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video.”

Invoking the words of a fellow writer, Rowling cited George Orwell’s 1984 to denounce the White House’s actions. “‘And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth,'” Rowling quoted Orwell’s classic dystopian novel.

1984 famously envisions a terrifying totalitarian future in which the government controls every aspect of human existence, resulting in the total loss of freedom.

