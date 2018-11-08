Former New York Attorney General Won't Face Charges in Abuse Case
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a press conference on April 3, 2018 in New York City. On Nov. 8, 2018 it was announced that Schneiderman will not face charges in an alleged abuse case and that prosecutors have closed the case.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL SISAK / AP
11:05 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — The prosecutor appointed to investigate allegations that former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman physically abused women says she has closed the case without bringing criminal charges.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced her decision Thursday.

She said in a brief statement that investigators did an “exhaustive review” and she personally interviewed each woman who had accused Schneiderman of assault.

Singas says investigators also spoke with members of Schneiderman’s security detail.

But she said she concluded that “legal impediments, including statutes of limitations, preclude criminal prosecution.”

Singas added that the probe found no misconduct by Schneiderman’s staff in the attorney general’s office.

Schneiderman said in a statement he didn’t consider the decision an exoneration. He also apologized “for any and all pain that I have caused.”

