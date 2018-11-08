What to Know About Thousand Oaks Shooting Suspect Ian David Long

The gunman who killed 12 and injured up to 15 others at a crowded bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. was a former U.S. Marine who may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as Ian David Long, 28, on Thursday.

At least 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed in the shooting, while 1 was wounded, after Long threw smoke bombs and shot a bouncer, a cashier and patrons inside Borderline Bar and Grill around 11:20 p.m. local time, according to witnesses. Between 8 and 15 others were injured trying to leave the premises. Long was found dead inside the bar in an office adjacent to the entry.

“We believe he shot himself,” Dean said.

Law enforcement officials said Long used a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun in the shooting at the bar, where a number of students were gathered for a “college country night” event. Dean said the handgun is designed to hold 10 rounds and that it had an extended magazine on it, though it was unclear how many extra rounds it held. He said Long had legally purchased the weapon.

Newbury Park resident Winnet Blake was a roommate of Long’s and said he was shocked when he found out about the news.

“He was just quiet and kept to himself, he was just a roommate,” Blake tells TIME. “I was shocked, I was like ‘what the hell this is crazy’”

The two were roommates 2 separate times, once in Ventura County, CA for 8 months and then again for a year and a half in LA County. Blake said the last time they were roommates was 2 years ago.

Blake added that while the two lived together Long mostly kept to himself. Blake said Long served in the Marines but to his knowledge he did not keep guns around the apartment and he was not aware if he was political.

“That’s not something we spoke about.” Blake said.

Long had prior run ins with law enforcement.

“We’ve have had several contacts with Mr. Long over the years, minor events,” Dean said, noting the suspected gunman was a victim of battery at a local bar in 2015.

Deputies from Dean’s department responded to a call at Long’s home in April for a disturbance of peace complaint and found him acting irate and irrationally, the sheriff said. Following an evaluation from mental health specialists, they decided he did not have to be taken into custody.

Long served in the Marine Corps from 2008 to 2013 and was specially trained as a machine gunner, according to service records. He was deployed to Afghanistan from Nov. 16, 2010 to June 14, 2011.

Witnesses said Long had a beard and was dressed in all black, holding a handgun.

